High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Trading Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 79,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 209,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68.

In other news, Director Gerald Hellerman acquired 10,000 shares of High Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,404.50. This represents a 231.21 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,890,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 502,860.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 50,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 50,286 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

