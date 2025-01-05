Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Shares Up 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $25.02. Approximately 3,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,146% from the average daily volume of 308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
