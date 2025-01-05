Hillcrest Petroleum (CVE:HRH) Trading 10% Higher – Here’s Why

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (CVE:HRH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 968,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,372,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Hillcrest Petroleum Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$46.26 million and a PE ratio of -12.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22.
Hillcrest Petroleum Company Profile
Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% working interest in West Hazel field, a petroleum asset located in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hillcrest Petroleum
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Cold Front, Hot Stocks: Diesel Prices Propel Energy Leaders
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Sustainable and Successful: 3 Climate ETFs Beating the Market
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Hillcrest Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillcrest Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.