Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HGV shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

In other news, major shareholder Principal Holdings A. Gp Apollo sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $168,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,295,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,054,232.50. This represents a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 49,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $2,052,112.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,504.60. This represents a 35.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,298,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,402,000 after acquiring an additional 499,067 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,872,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 330.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 188,997 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Covey Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 368.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGV opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.86.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

