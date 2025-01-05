Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) and Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Head to Head Survey

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Free Report) and Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Histogen and Alterity Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogen $19,000.00 5.62 -$10.62 million ($2.81) -0.01 Alterity Therapeutics N/A N/A -$12.54 million N/A N/A

Histogen has higher revenue and earnings than Alterity Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

2.1% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Histogen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Histogen and Alterity Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogen 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Alterity Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.85%. Given Alterity Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alterity Therapeutics is more favorable than Histogen.

Volatility and Risk

Histogen has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alterity Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Histogen and Alterity Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogen N/A N/A N/A Alterity Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics beats Histogen on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Histogen

Histogen Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing clinical and preclinical small molecule pan-caspase and caspase selective inhibitors that protect the body’s natural process to restore immune function. The company’s product candidates include emricasan for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as other infectious diseases. Its preclinical product candidates include CTS-2090 and CTS-2096, which are selective small molecule inhibitors of caspase-1 designed for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. Histogen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California. On April 18, 2024, Histogen Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of California.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company’s lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. It is also developing ATH434-201, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat multiple system atrophy early stage; ATH434-202 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat multiple system atrophy advance; and PBT2 that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial to treat Alzheimer’s disease. The company was formerly known as Prana Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Alterity Therapeutics Limited in April 2019. Alterity Therapeutics Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

