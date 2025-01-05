Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) and General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Head to Head Contrast

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) and General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Huntsman and General Enterprise Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntsman 1 3 3 0 2.29 General Enterprise Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00

Huntsman currently has a consensus target price of $24.14, suggesting a potential upside of 42.02%. Given Huntsman’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Huntsman is more favorable than General Enterprise Ventures.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntsman $5.99 billion 0.49 $101.00 million ($0.69) -24.64 General Enterprise Ventures $520,000.00 52.37 -$10.10 million ($0.08) -9.25

This table compares Huntsman and General Enterprise Ventures”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Huntsman has higher revenue and earnings than General Enterprise Ventures. Huntsman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Enterprise Ventures, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of Huntsman shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Huntsman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Huntsman and General Enterprise Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntsman -1.99% -0.03% -0.01% General Enterprise Ventures -544.66% -162.24% -104.56%

Risk and Volatility

Huntsman has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Enterprise Ventures has a beta of 5.16, meaning that its stock price is 416% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Huntsman beats General Enterprise Ventures on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines, such as polyetheramines, ethyleneamines, DGA Agent, JEFFCAT catalysts, and E-GRADE specialty amines and carbonates; and maleic anhydrides. The Advanced Materials segment offers epoxy, phenoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, and acrylonitrile-butadiene-based polymer formulations; and thermoset resins, curing and toughening agents, and carbon nanomaterials. The company provides pre-and post-sales technical service support to customers. Its products are used in a range of applications, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, durable and non-durable consumer products, electronics, insulation, packaging, coatings and construction, power generation, and refining, as well as serves the elastomers, insulation, footwear, furniture, industrial, oil and gas, liquid natural gas transport, printed circuit boards, consumer, appliances, electrical power transmission and distribution, recreational sports equipment, and medical appliances markets. The company sells its products through a network of distributors and agents. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About General Enterprise Ventures

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. in October 2021. General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

