Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €168.90 ($174.12) and last traded at €173.10 ($178.45). 11,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €173.90 ($179.28).

Hypoport Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €199.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €250.56. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.81.

About Hypoport

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

