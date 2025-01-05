Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 104,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 108,345 shares.The stock last traded at $32.20 and had previously closed at $32.29.

ICHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

Ichor Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,804 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Ichor by 65.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 54,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 21,810 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,107,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 40,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ichor by 377.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 44,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

