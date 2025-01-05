IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,083,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 867,972 shares.The stock last traded at $25.75 and had previously closed at $25.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IDYA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Up 3.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.79.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23,050.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 67.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 637.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

