Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Shares Up 100% – Still a Buy?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) rose 100% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 367,080 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 213,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Identillect Technologies
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Cold Front, Hot Stocks: Diesel Prices Propel Energy Leaders
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Sustainable and Successful: 3 Climate ETFs Beating the Market
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.