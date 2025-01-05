Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Shares Up 100% – Still a Buy?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) rose 100% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 367,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 213,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
