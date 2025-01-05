Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Stock Price Up 100% – Should You Buy?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) shares traded up 100% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 367,080 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 213,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69.
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
