Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Trading 100% Higher – Here’s Why

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 100% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 367,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 213,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Identillect Technologies
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Cold Front, Hot Stocks: Diesel Prices Propel Energy Leaders
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Sustainable and Successful: 3 Climate ETFs Beating the Market
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.