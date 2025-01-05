Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Trading 100% Higher – Should You Buy?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) traded up 100% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 367,080 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 213,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Trading Up 100.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69.

About Identillect Technologies

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.

