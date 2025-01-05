Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Trading Up 100% – Should You Buy?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 100% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 367,080 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 213,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Up 100.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Company Profile
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Identillect Technologies
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Cold Front, Hot Stocks: Diesel Prices Propel Energy Leaders
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Sustainable and Successful: 3 Climate ETFs Beating the Market
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.