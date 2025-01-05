Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho downgraded Immunocore from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Immunocore from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Immunocore

Immunocore Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $33.94. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $80.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.94 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. Immunocore’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,048,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,430,000 after acquiring an additional 668,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Immunocore by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,836,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,472,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,954,000 after purchasing an additional 520,950 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,205,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after acquiring an additional 50,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Immunocore by 495.1% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 976,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,077,000 after purchasing an additional 812,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.