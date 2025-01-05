Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.94.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $34.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 million. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,255,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,849,000 after purchasing an additional 659,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,143,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,700,000 after purchasing an additional 780,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,164,000 after buying an additional 49,367 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,339,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,077,000 after buying an additional 111,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,300,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,494,000 after buying an additional 371,189 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

