International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $7.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.17.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $1.05. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 138.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

