Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 28,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 51,660 shares.The stock last traded at $47.87 and had previously closed at $47.74.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average is $49.84.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 208.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,253,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.