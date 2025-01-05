Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 114,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 122,130 shares.The stock last traded at $31.08 and had previously closed at $30.91.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $668.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.
