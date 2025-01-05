Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 114,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 122,130 shares.The stock last traded at $31.08 and had previously closed at $30.91.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $668.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QQQJ. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

