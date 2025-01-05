Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 59,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 53,797 shares.The stock last traded at $50.21 and had previously closed at $49.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $764.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPN. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $333,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.