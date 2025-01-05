Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 519,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 279,245 shares.The stock last traded at $99.57 and had previously closed at $98.42.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 318.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

