iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,284,217 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,864,141 shares.The stock last traded at $51.75 and had previously closed at $51.72.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.95.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 87,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 92,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 52,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.