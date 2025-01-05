iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,284,217 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,864,141 shares.The stock last traded at $51.75 and had previously closed at $51.72.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.95.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.
About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
