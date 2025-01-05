iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 133,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 78,513 shares.The stock last traded at $144.25 and had previously closed at $142.68.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IYY. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

