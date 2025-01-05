iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 64,548 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 42,674 shares.The stock last traded at $24.71 and had previously closed at $24.70.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
