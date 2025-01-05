iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 64,548 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 42,674 shares.The stock last traded at $24.71 and had previously closed at $24.70.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83.

Get iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 167.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.