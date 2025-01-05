iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $185.44 and last traded at $185.44. Approximately 96,269 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 52,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.51.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $296.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $2,165,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

