iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK) Trading Up 0% – Time to Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.87 and last traded at $24.87. 109,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 144,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.
iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Cold Front, Hot Stocks: Diesel Prices Propel Energy Leaders
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Sustainable and Successful: 3 Climate ETFs Beating the Market
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.