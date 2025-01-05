iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 208,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 113,876 shares.The stock last traded at $81.46 and had previously closed at $81.06.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.86.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILCB. American Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.