iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 17,251 shares.The stock last traded at $81.32 and had previously closed at $80.70.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.78. The company has a market capitalization of $987.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

