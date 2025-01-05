iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.12, but opened at $52.55. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF shares last traded at $52.60, with a volume of 226,856 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth $81,000. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,069,000.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

