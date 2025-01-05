iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.12, but opened at $52.55. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF shares last traded at $52.60, with a volume of 226,856 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth $81,000. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,069,000.
iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.
