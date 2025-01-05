iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 8,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 6,085 shares.The stock last traded at $65.75 and had previously closed at $64.67.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.2098 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Syntrinsic LLC grew its stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:PABU Free Report ) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the period. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Syntrinsic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Syntrinsic LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

