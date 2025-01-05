iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 8,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 6,085 shares.The stock last traded at $65.75 and had previously closed at $64.67.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.2098 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.
