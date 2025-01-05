Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 495,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 983,886 shares.The stock last traded at $7.46 and had previously closed at $7.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Janus International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Janus International Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

