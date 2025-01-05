Jeffrey Jerome Ludwig Sells 9,437 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Jerome Ludwig sold 9,437 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $29,726.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,195.65. This represents a 7.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Down 5.4 %

PBYI opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.10. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 41.60%. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 30,499 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 46,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares during the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

