Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Shares Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €22.30 ($22.99) and last traded at €22.36 ($23.05). Approximately 72,283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 191,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.44 ($23.13).

Jenoptik Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is €21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.19.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG provides advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. The company provides imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and miniaturized digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, and rangefinder, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink.

