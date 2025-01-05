Jim Wassil Sells 8,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $669,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,208,443.70. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $739,920.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $854,400.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $84.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.07. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $121.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 5.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

