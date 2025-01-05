Joeben Bevirt Sells 23,886 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 23,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $192,998.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,807.44. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.32.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 42,844.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 3,311.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 403.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JOBY. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

