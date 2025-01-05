John Coll Sells 2,000 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,928. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Coll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $235,460.00.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Allison Transmission stock opened at $109.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.27 and its 200-day moving average is $96.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.47 and a 12 month high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,955,000 after purchasing an additional 79,745 shares during the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $5,932,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.63.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

