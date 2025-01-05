John Hazen Sells 6,311 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $965,456.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,282.26. This trade represents a 61.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BOOT opened at $158.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 2.10. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $169.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.01 and a 200 day moving average of $141.94.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Williams Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 653.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,343,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 7.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 51.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

