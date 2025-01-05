Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,312 ($16.30) and last traded at GBX 1,315.29 ($16.34), with a volume of 1451411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,337 ($16.61).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on JMAT shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,650 ($20.50) to GBX 1,500 ($18.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.36) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.
Johnson Matthey Stock Down 1.6 %
Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,275.86%.
Insider Transactions at Johnson Matthey
In other news, insider Liam Condon purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,505 ($18.70) per share, with a total value of £406.35 ($504.78). Also, insider Stephen Oxley bought 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,504 ($18.68) per share, for a total transaction of £360.96 ($448.40). Insiders purchased 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $10,024,332 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
