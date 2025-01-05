JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 68,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 56,778 shares.The stock last traded at $60.57 and had previously closed at $60.34.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JMEE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

