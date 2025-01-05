Katana Capital Limited (KAT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on January 30th

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 3rd,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th.
Katana Capital Price Performance
Katana Capital Company Profile
Katana Capital Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.
