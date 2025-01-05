Kay Page Purchases 250,908 Shares of Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Stock

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Free Report) insider Kay Page acquired 250,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.70 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,179,267.60 ($732,464.35).
Kay Page also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 24th, Kay Page sold 93,687 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.76 ($2.95), for a total value of A$445,669.06 ($276,813.08).
- On Friday, December 27th, Kay Page sold 294,394 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.73 ($2.94), for a total value of A$1,392,483.62 ($864,896.66).
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Kay Page sold 150,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.88 ($3.03), for a total value of A$731,700.00 ($454,472.05).
- On Friday, December 20th, Kay Page sold 2,514 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.70 ($2.92), for a total value of A$11,815.80 ($7,339.01).
Harvey Norman Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31.
Harvey Norman Company Profile
Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.
