KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Trading Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.33 and last traded at $38.26. 30,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 32,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.01.

KBC Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $37.36.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBC Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $0.23. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.20%.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.