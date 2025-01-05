Keith Rabois Sells 16,086 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $1,002,479.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,694 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,010.08. The trade was a 14.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Keith Rabois also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $1,109,612.28.

AFRM stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.25. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 3.66.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affirm from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Affirm from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 168.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Affirm by 200.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

