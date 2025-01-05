Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Shares Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 107,376 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 56,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Kestrel Gold Trading Down 14.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Kestrel Gold Company Profile

Kestrel Gold Inc, an early-stage exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Fireweed located near Kitimat, British Columbia; and the flagship QCM project covering an area of 69 square kilometers located in northern British Columbia.

