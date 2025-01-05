Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KRC

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of KRC stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $289.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 129.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $507,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,921.08. The trade was a 19.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Free Report

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.