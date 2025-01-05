Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €31.13 ($32.09) and last traded at €31.69 ($32.67). 204,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €31.86 ($32.85).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.51.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

