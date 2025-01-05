Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 24590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group raised Kion Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Kion Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.96.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kion Group Ag will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

