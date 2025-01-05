Krones (ETR:KRN) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €121.40 ($125.15) and last traded at €120.80 ($124.54). Approximately 21,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 33,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at €120.00 ($123.71).

The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is €119.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €121.83.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, development, and manufacture of machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments, Filling and Packaging Technology, Process Technology, and Intralogistics.

