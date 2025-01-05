KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Trading 11.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) were up 11.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 9,689,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 29,550,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

KULR Technology Group Trading Up 9.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $794.41 million, a P/E ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 3.17.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of KULR Technology Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 44.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 479,026 shares during the period. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.